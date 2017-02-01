Iran confirms new missile test

IIran 's Defense Minister confirmed that the country conducted a test of a ballistic medium-range missiles.
“Defense Minister confirms Iran 's new missile test,” Tasnim News Agency tweeted.
Earlier it was reported that on Sunday, January 29, Iran carried out tests of medium-range ballistic missiles. The test launch was made near the town of Semnan, 225 kilometers from Tehran. The rocket flew about 966 kilometers before blowing up.
The resolution of the UN Security Council adopted in July, 2015 urges Iran not to carry out similar tests.