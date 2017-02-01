Trump is most covered person in Russian media

The US President Donald Trump was the most covered person in the Russian media in January, according to the System of Complex Analysis of News, reports Interfax.
Trump was referred in the publication of the Russian political and economic media outlets 202.145 times. The Russian President Vladimir Putin is in second place (147,718 references). The former US President Barack Obama, takes the third place, having 61.155 references.
The top ten also includes Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (40,862 citations), the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko (34,763), the Russian president's press secretary Dmitry Peskov (27,420), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (16,513), former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych (13,081), and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko (12,155).