US dollar rate, euro rate up by 3 drams

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 485.97/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.53 from Monday.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 524.17 (up by AMD 3.08), that of one British pound was AMD 612.57 (up by AMD 7.95), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.06 (down by 0.05 AMD).
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 270.14, AMD 18,949.15 and AMD 15,483.68, respectively.
The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no trading on Wednesday.