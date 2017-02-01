News
EU plans to extend border control of Schengen zone countries for 3 months
19:29, 01.02.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The EU should extend border control of Schengen zone countries, unless the migration routes are being developed to overcome the crisis, reports AFP with a reference to the statement of the European Commission.

"Significant progress has been made to lift internal border controls, but we need to solidify it further. This is why we recommend allowing the Member States concerned to maintain temporary border controls for a further three months," said European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans.

Earlier, the European Commission recommended the EU Council to allow Austria, Germany, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden to extend control borders for 3 months, to prevent uncontrolled flow of refugees from these countries. The EU plans to extend the border control in the Schengen zone for 3 months.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
