Official: No serious incident took place during Moscow-Yerevan flight

YEREVAN. - Russia’s UTair airline doesn’t carry out flights to Yerevan from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.
The General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.
“The information circulated in press on that today, on February 1, Boeing-737 owned by UTair company was not able to carry out the Moscow-Yerevan flight from Sheremetyevo Airport due to the technical fault of the jet airliner doesn’t correspond to reality. UTair airline doesn’t carry out flights to Yerevan from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. UTair carries out flights exclusively from Vnukovo Airport. At the same time we inform that UT 873 plane of UTair airline flew from Moscow to Yerevan at 11:36 am instead of 11:10 am, arriving in Yerevan at 1:58 pm instead of 2:00 pm. No incident was recorded during the flight,” the statement reads.