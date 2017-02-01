News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Show news feed
Official: No serious incident took place during Moscow-Yerevan flight
17:30, 01.02.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. - Russia’s UTair airline doesn’t carry out flights to Yerevan from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

The General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.

“The information circulated in press on that today, on February 1, Boeing-737 owned by UTair company was not able to carry out the Moscow-Yerevan flight from Sheremetyevo Airport due to the technical fault of the jet airliner doesn’t correspond to reality. UTair airline doesn’t carry out flights to Yerevan from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. UTair carries out flights exclusively from Vnukovo Airport. At the same time we inform that UT 873 plane of UTair airline flew from Moscow to Yerevan at 11:36 am instead of 11:10 am, arriving in Yerevan at 1:58 pm instead of 2:00 pm. No incident was recorded during the flight,” the statement reads.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar rate up against Armenian dram
The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no trading on Thursday...
Armenia and Switzerland to establish direct air communication
At the same time, the Premier underscored the need for intensifying the trade and economic relations...
 Armenia Minister of Economic Development and EU official discuss cooperation
Issues on the ongoing talks on the new framework agreement between Armenia and EU concerning trade and investments were discussed...
 Armenia to have trade attaché in Beijing
Over $ 87 thousand will be allocated for the maintenance of the attaché in 2017…
PM urges law enforcers not to disturb business owners
In order to maintain favorable business environment...
 PM: Ineffective managers must be held accountable
he PM said new management and evaluation system will be formed...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news