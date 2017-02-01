Number of suicides in Armenia reduced by 12% in 2016

YEREVAN. - 635 attempts and cases of suicide were recorded in Armenia in 2016.
Head of the Census and Demography Department of the National Statistical Service of Armenia, Karine Kuyumjyan, said the aforementioned at a press-conference on Wednesday.
In her words, these cases reduced by 12 percent as compared to 2015. “440 suicide attempts were made in 2016. Besides, in 196 cases such attempts had a lethal outcome,” Kuyumjyan said.
Nevertheless, as compared to 2015, both of the aforementioned indexes have declined.