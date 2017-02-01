Kazakhstan President wishes to have his input in Karabakh conflict settlement

Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev wants to play a role in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Nazarbayev will thus prepare new initiatives for the settlement of the Karabakh issue, Kazakh parliament deputy Akhan Bizhanov told haqqin.az.
“Kazakhstan is going to strengthen its mediator activity in the resolution of the Karabakh issue. The existence of this problem worries Astana and narrows down its diplomatic field in the relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan is our brotherly country, whereas with Armenia we are partners within the framework of international projects. Thus, Kazakhstan will try to help in the settlement of the Karabakh issue,” he noted.