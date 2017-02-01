Husband cuts off his wife's ears in Afghanistan

23-year-old woman living in the Afghan province of Balkh, told BBC how her husband tied her and cut her ears. She is now in the hospital in a stable condition. "I have not committed any sins. I do not know why my husband did this to me, "said Zarina.

Zarina tells, that the attack happened suddenly, after she had tried to wake him up. She told, that she got married, when she was 13 years old and had never had a good relationship with her husband. In the interview with Tolo News, Zarina complained, that her husband was against her seeing her parents "He is a very suspicious man and often accused me of talking to strange men when I went to visit my parents," said Zarina.

According to the police, the woman's husband fled the house after the attack and is now being searched.