US Ambassador: Elections in Armenia will be free if Government demonstrates political will

YEREVAN. - The upcoming elections in Armenia will indeed be free and fair if the Government demonstrated political will and if the civil society and opposition safeguard the process.

The U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said the aforementioned on Wednesday in his speech at the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia (AmCham).

The diplomat recalled that after the constitutional referendum he welcomed the public commitment of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan to restore the political confidence towards the electoral processes.

Ambassador Mills noted that he agrees with President Sargsyan’s statement that tomorrow’s Armenia depends on the upcoming elections, and that it is important for them to be free, fair and for their results to enjoy the confidence of the public.

To support the Armenian Government in implementing their commitment on trustworthy elections, the USAID along with the EU, UK, Germany and the UN office provided financial support for ensuring new voting processes and equipment. In this connection, consensus was reached between the Government, political opposition and the civil society of Armenia, Mills noted.

According to him, this was an unprecedented consensus, all the parties making concessions. These measures made it possible to identify the voters, publishing the signed list of the voters on the voting day and after the elections.

He also added that these additional measures do not per se guaranteed free and fair elections: They can make the process transparent, hinder the possibility of falsifications, but the elections will indeed be free and fair if the Government demonstrates political will and if the civil society and opposition safeguard the process.

This load is born by the Government and its institutions—the Central Electoral Commission, as well as the law enforcement and judicial institutions, he said.

Mills stressed that they should take relevant measures and contribute to the formation of an atmosphere, where people will be able to freely express their will. At the same time the free and fair elections require the engagement of the political opposition and civil society in the electoral processes, he added.

The US Ambassador expressed satisfaction with the latter’s work with the Government last year, expressing hope that this spirit of positive and constructive cooperation will retain also during the elections and after them.