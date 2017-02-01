Russian ambassador is summoned to Norwegian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister was summoned to the Norwegian Foreign Ministry to clarify the denial of the access of the Norwegian MPs to Russia, reports BBC.
"We expressed our protest and state, that we find the Russian decision unfair and unfounded. We asked the Russian authorities to reconsider their decision, " reads the statement posted on the Norwegian Foreign Ministry website.
Earlier, the Norwegian parliament declared, that the visit of the Norwegian delegation to Moscow was delayed, because some members did not receive Russian entry visas. Norwegians have been rejected even taken the case, that the invitation was sent by the Russian Federal Assembly’s International Affairs’ Council.