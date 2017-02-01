Poland to submit lawsuit against Russia to International Court in Hague

The Polish Foreign Minister Witold Vashikovski announced, that Poland in a few days would submit a lawsuit against Russia to the International Court in Hague, requiring to return the fragments of TU-154 M presidential plane, informs the radio Poland's Voice.
Poland's foreign minister stressed, that Warsaw "was trying to communicate with Moscow to return the plane’s wreckage" over a year. " Russians, as you know, refused to fulfill Poland’s request, sometime even replying in a cynical way," said Vashikovski.
The minister also added, that Poland intends to apply to the assistance of its partners and international organizations. "Our possibilities are exhausted. Now we are in the final stage of drawing up the suit, "he said.