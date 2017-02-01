Armenia and Canada FMs exchange congratulations on 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations

YEREVAN. - Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian held a meeting with the Ambassador of Canada to Armenia John Kur on Wednesday.
During the meeting the Canadian diplomat handed to the Minister the message of the Canadian FM Chrystia Freeland on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Thanking for the message, FM Nalbandian also handed a message to his Canadian counterpart, the press-service of the Armenian MFA informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
The interlocutors highly appreciated the dynamic development of relations between the countries, touching on the new spheres of cooperation and their prospects. They also discussed issues related to the political dialogue, economic relations, cooperation in the sphere of high technologies, agriculture and prevention of crimes against humanity, as well as management of migration influxes.
At the end of the meeting, the FM bestowed the honorary medal of the Armenian MFA upon the Ambassador.