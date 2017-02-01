News
US Ambassador: In 2016 USAID helped to open 650 jobs in Armenia
19:28, 01.02.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – In 2016, USAID has actively fostered employment in Armenia, Mr Richard Mills, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, told Wednesday in his speech at the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia (AmCham).

Last year, the USAID mission in Armenia helped to set up six centers of farming services, which advise farmers on best practices of animal breeding.

USAID has also been helping farmers to unite into cooperatives, which empower individual farmers and can generate new employment. This has led to establishing 41 new businesses, which employ, permanently or temporarily, 650 people, mostly in villages, where lack of employment is a greater concern.

In 2016, the USAID, in partnership with the IBM, the Yerevan State University, and the Government of Armenia, has helped to connect the IBM Innovative Solutions and Technologies Center with top US technology universities. Thus, Armenian IT students from nine universities will have a broader access to the pool of knowledge and resources from the US.

With the generous support of the Armenian American Hovnanian family, the Embassy established a Fulbright Hovnanian scholarship, which will enable talented students in business management to advance their studies in the US. Earning a degree and coming back as young entrepreneurs, they will bring along new skills for the Armenian economy, the Ambassador added.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
