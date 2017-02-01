News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Show news feed
Freedom House: Armenia continues remaining in list of partly free states
21:21, 01.02.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenia continues to remain in the list of partly free states, as per the report of Freedom House.

The subsequent report of the organization presents the situation in respect of the political rights and civil liberties in 210 states and unrecognized state formations. Armenia received a score of 45 out of 100, appearing in the list of partly free countries.

Pursuant to the experts, the situation with the level of civil liberties (4 points) in Armenia is better than that with the implementation of political right (5 points).

It is also noted that in 2016 lacked freedom of the press but was free on the net.

Nagorno-Karabakh was also included in the list of partly free countries. The aggregate score for the political rights and civil liberties of the country was assessed at the score of 33.

Azerbaijan is included in the list of not free countries, having received a score of 14. It is noted that “Azerbaijan’s Ilham Aliyev strengthened his authoritarian grip on the presidency through 29 constitutional amendments.”

“In Azerbaijan, the authorities declared voter approval for a longer presidential term, among dozens of other changes. As a result, President Ilham Aliyev, who already enjoyed freedom from term limits, will not need to seek reelection again until 2020,” the report reads.

Georgia also appeared in the list of partly free countries with a score of 64. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Attorney: Belarus prosecutor’s office decision on Lapshin extradition to Azerbaijan will be appealed
Baku demands the Russian Israeli blogger’s extradition from Belarus, and for visiting Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)…
 Situation over blogger Alexander Lapshin discussed by Armenian ombudsman in Strasbourg
Ombudsman handed over to Mr.Boillat a report on Azerbaijan’s aggression against the village of Chinari...
 93 journalists killed in 2016 worldwide
The Middle East was deadliest region for journalists…
 Armenia PM to media representatives: Try not to use personal offenses in your criticism
Apart from this, Karen Karapetyan awarded a number of mass media representatives with the souvenir of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia...
 Canadian PM dabs a tear during speech of Syrian Armenian
Prime Minister Trudeau, for his part, noted that the Syrian refugee program was very important for him...
 Armenian newspapers to be funded in Turkey
Newspapers of the country’s national minorities are in severe financial hardship…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news