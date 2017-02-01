Freedom House: Armenia continues remaining in list of partly free states

Armenia continues to remain in the list of partly free states, as per the report of Freedom House.

The subsequent report of the organization presents the situation in respect of the political rights and civil liberties in 210 states and unrecognized state formations. Armenia received a score of 45 out of 100, appearing in the list of partly free countries.

Pursuant to the experts, the situation with the level of civil liberties (4 points) in Armenia is better than that with the implementation of political right (5 points).

It is also noted that in 2016 lacked freedom of the press but was free on the net.

Nagorno-Karabakh was also included in the list of partly free countries. The aggregate score for the political rights and civil liberties of the country was assessed at the score of 33.

Azerbaijan is included in the list of not free countries, having received a score of 14. It is noted that “Azerbaijan’s Ilham Aliyev strengthened his authoritarian grip on the presidency through 29 constitutional amendments.”

“In Azerbaijan, the authorities declared voter approval for a longer presidential term, among dozens of other changes. As a result, President Ilham Aliyev, who already enjoyed freedom from term limits, will not need to seek reelection again until 2020,” the report reads.

Georgia also appeared in the list of partly free countries with a score of 64.