Kremlin does not rule out, that Hungary can join Nord Stream and Turkish Stream gas pipelines. This was stated by the assistant to the Russian president Yuri Ushakov.
"It is possible for our Hungarian colleagues to join to the new routes of energy, developed by Gazprom supplies through the Nord Stream and the Turkish Stream," Ushakov said, reports RIA Novosti.
Russian presidential assistant also noted, that Hungary is involved in the extraction of hydrocarbon resources in Western Siberia.
On Wednesday, the Russian Federal Assembly Federation Council ratified agreement on the Turkish Stream, which will operate for 30 years with a possibility of further extension. Earlier, it was informed, that rubles in 2017 Gazprom will spent on the construction of the Turkish Stream about 42 billion.