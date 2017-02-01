Armenia Defense Minister briefs Iran FM on situation in Karabakh conflict zone

Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan on Wednesday briefed the Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif on the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the official visit of the Armenian Defense Ministry delegation to Iran, the importance of expanding the cooperation was underscored. Apart from this, issues on the deepening of the relations between the two nations and regional processes were discussed, the press-service of the Defense Ministry informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Along with the importance of deepening the bilateral ties, the sides underscored the need for ensuring peace and stability in the region as an important guarantee for the development of the countries located there.

Vigen Sargsyan, for his part, presented the situation on the contact line between the Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijani armed forces and the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group towards the conflict settlement. Underscoring the need for the peaceful settlement, the sides confirmed their readiness to contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in the region.