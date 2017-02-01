News
Iran FM: Relations with Armenia can become a model for the world
20:50, 01.02.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The relations between Iran and Armenia can become a model for the world in which extremist approaches are disseminated.

The Iranian FM Mohammad Zarif said the aforementioned on Wednesday at the meeting with Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan, who is on a visit to Tehran. 

Zarif positively assessed the recent visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Yerevan, expressing hope that the joint cooperation may result in peace and stability in the region, IRNA reports.

Referring to the threat of extremism in the region, Zarif urged to bilateral cooperation for resisting such threats.

Sargsyan, for his part, noted that the development of bilateral ties stimulates cooperation in different spheres. In his words, the relations with Tehran, which plays an important role in deciding regional issues, are very important for Yerevan. 

