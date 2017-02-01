Visit of Armenian MOD delegation to Iran continues

The delegation led by the Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan on Wednesday visited the editor’s office of newspaper “Wave.”

During the meeting with the newspaper staff, Sargsyan touched on the Armenian-Iranian relations and reforms in the Armenian armed forces, presenting the achievements of the Armenian army and the idea of a nation army.

On the same day the delegation visited the leader of the Iranian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Sepuh Sargsyan.

At the meeting with the Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Shamkhani, issues on the development of relations, cooperation in different fields, as well as stability and security in the region were discussed.