Mills: U.S. has a new president, which means a period of changes and opportunities

YEREVAN. - The U.S. has a new president, which means that this is a period not only of changes and transition but also opportunities.

The U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said the aforementioned on Wednesday in his speech at the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia (AmCham).

The Ambassador noted that every time a new administration is formed, the new team always has a lot of questions.

According to him, the U.S. Embassy in Armenia should also provide information to the new administration, working with the State Department colleagues in Washington so that they could have a complete idea of the directions and nuances of the Armenian-American relations, the importance of their interests in the South Caucasus and their friendship in all its deepness.