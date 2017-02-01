News
Steinmeier: Germany continues working towards peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict
21:06, 01.02.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his message, the Armenian FM noted that the political dialogue between the countries is successfully developing, the past quarter of a century being an instant in the age-old history of the two states. He also added that in the modern history of the two states, the period is characterized as the most important stage of establishing and developing ties, the press-service of the Armenian MFA informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

According to Frank-Walter Steinmeier, over the past period a system of relations has been formed and a close cooperation based on mutual trust is developing.

He also stressed that Germany supports Armenia in the issue of expanding relations with the EU. “As a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, Germany continues working towards the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and supporting the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group,” the German FM’s message reads. 

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
