European Parliament to approve cancellation of visa regime for Georgian citizens

European Parliament will support the cancellation of visa regime for Georgian citizens, stated in the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman David Mcallister, reports Sputnik-Gruzia.

Some media outlets spread an information, that the vote of this issue will be moved until the European Council’s February session, but later it had been denied. The vote will take place on February 2 in Brussels. The Georgian delegation headed by Irakli Kobakhidze, the chairman of the Georgian parliament, has already arrived there. "I think, that tomorrow the European Parliament will approve visa liberalization for Georgians. Tomorrow is an important day for Georgia. The two sides have worked well for it, "said Mcallister.

The chairman of the Georgian parliament Irakli Kobakhidze stated, that the visa cancellation is another step towards Georgia's rapprochement with the EU.