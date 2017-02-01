News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Show news feed
European Parliament to approve cancellation of visa regime for Georgian citizens
22:25, 01.02.2017
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics

European Parliament will support the cancellation of visa regime for Georgian citizens, stated in the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman David Mcallister, reports Sputnik-Gruzia.

Some media outlets spread an information, that the vote of this issue will be moved until the European Council’s February session, but later it had been denied. The vote will take place on February 2 in Brussels. The Georgian delegation headed by Irakli Kobakhidze, the chairman of the Georgian parliament, has already arrived there.  "I think, that tomorrow the European Parliament will approve visa liberalization for Georgians. Tomorrow is an important day for Georgia. The two sides have worked well for it, "said Mcallister.

The chairman of the Georgian parliament Irakli Kobakhidze stated, that the visa cancellation is another step towards Georgia's rapprochement with the EU.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Official: EU and Armenia have great potential for cooperation
Referring to the relations with EU, he noted that Armenia and EU are currently holding talks...
 Armenia Minister of Economic Development and EU official discuss cooperation
Issues on the ongoing talks on the new framework agreement between Armenia and EU concerning trade and investments were discussed...
 European Parliament votes to lift visas for Georgian citizens
The legislation still needs to be formally approved by the Council...
 EU plans to extend border control of Schengen zone countries for 3 months
The EU should extend border control of Schengen zone countries, unless the migration routes are being developed to overcome the crisis…
 EU aims to make 2017 a year of fight against corruption in Armenia
The EU delegation has launched "Stop the Flow of Corruption” campaign...
 EU Ambassador: Trade part of EU-Armenia framework agreement will be very modest
“I think that for foreign investors this agreement will serve as an encouragement to do business in Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news