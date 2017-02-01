UN Human rights activists criticize Trump’s migration bill

Trump’s migration bill, that temporarily bans the access of citizens of 7 countries to the United States, contradicts to the commitments of Washington D.C. taken before the international community. It stigmatizes Muslim communities to a larger extent and deprives asylum seekers of their right to protection, reads the statement made by the UN human rights experts.
The statement made by the UN experts on migration, issues of racism and anti-terrorism, as well as by special rapporteurs on freedom of religion, states, that the bill violates one of the most important provisions of the international law by prohibiting to return the refugees to “places in which they risk being subjected to torture.”
The United States should follow its international obligations and provide shelters to rrefugees fleeing conflict, insist the UN's human rights activists.