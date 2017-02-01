News
Friday
February 03
Hillary Clinton writes new book
23:15, 01.02.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Former Secretary of State and the former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton announced, that she is going to issue a series of her new essays, in which she will also address the recent presidential campaign.

The book will be published this fall. The publisher is Simon & Schuster. As the AP reports, the inspiration for the author became her favorite quotes.

In addition, Simon & Schuster will republish Hillary Clinton’s book It Takes a Village: And Other Lessons Children Teach Us. The new publication will be compiled with new pictures and will have a design provided for young people.

In addition, 70-year-old Clinton informed, that she will restore her cooperation with the organizer of her paid lecture tours, Harry Walker Agency.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
