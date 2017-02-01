PM Karapetyan visits Armenia’s Kotayk province

Ruzgar Aliev becomes victim of clashes between Kurds and Azeris

Armenia President: Engaging in politics requires having good knowledge (PHOTOS)

Astana will host first meeting of Joint Operations Group on Syrian issue

Kremlin considers, it is too early to assess weakening of sanctions on FSB

UN urges Europe to take decisive steps towards protection of migrants and refugees

Putin has guaranteed energy supplies to Hungary

Belarus FM: Moscow has not put Minsk on notice about creation of border zone

Armenia ex-PM expelled from ruling party council

Director General: Armenia and EU are on their way to final talks over framework agreement

US authorities ease sanctions against Russian FSB

US police suppress riot in Smyrna prison

69% of French think that Francois Fillon should withdraw from race

Official: Armenia Defense Minister’s visit to Iran will foster cooperation between states

Danielsson: Judicial reforms are one of spheres of Armenia-EU framework agreement

Iran’s response will depend on Trump’s position

Pokemon Go earns first billion

Official: EU and Armenia have great potential for cooperation

Barack Obama's daughter is intern for $9 per hour in Hollywood

Erdogan interrupts Merkel at joint press conference

Lukashenko declares himself chief inspector of Belarusians’ rights

Armenia PM, Iran Ambassador discuss cooperation (PHOTO)

Trump: U.S. gives Iran a life-line in form of Iran Deal

Armenia soldier wounded by accidental shot to undergo treatment in Germany

USAID stands ready to continue cooperating with Armenia in energy sector

President and judges of Armenia’s Constitutional Court to no longer be appointed for life

Dollar rate up against Armenian dram

Armenian delegation visits Hiroshima and Kyoto

Armenia and Switzerland to establish direct air communication

Estonia’s president got tricked by swindler

Official Inter fan club opens in Armenia

Turkish President and German Chancellor discuss refugee issues

World Bank chooses Armenian stratup to implement its project

Mother of captive dismisses claims of Azerbaijani defense ministry

Official: Armenia is becoming more attractive for investors and tourists from Kuwait

Erdogan trying to save Turkey tourism with help of compatriots living abroad

Armenia Minister of Economic Development and EU official discuss cooperation

European Parliament votes to lift visas for Georgian citizens

Armenian government wants to bring 1,000 Diaspora teens to Armenia this summer

Armenian government simplifies requirements fro pharmacies

Armenia to have trade attaché in Beijing

Armenian Ombudsman: We are trying to secure guarantees for blogger Alexander Lapshin

PM urges law enforcers not to disturb business owners

Red Cross following reports in connection with captivated Azerbaijani serviceman

US Homeland Security secretary: US-Mexico border wall to be finished in two years

New governor of Ararat region appointed

Stepanakert: Azerbaijani captive is absolutely safe

PM: Ineffective managers must be held accountable

Newspaper: Armenian ex-PM’s enterprises to undergo inspections

American Airlines opens first office in Cuba

Oil prices are dropping

Erdogan replaces Ataturk with Aivazovsky

Azerbaijan distances itself from captured soldier

Azerbaijan fires over 130 shots at night (PHOTO)

Vice President Pence gives the oath of office to Rex Tillerson

Rex Tillerson confirmed as Secretary of State

First same-sex couple’s marriage in Norway

UN Human rights activists criticize Trump’s migration bill

Francois Fillon does not intend to abandon campaign

Hillary Clinton writes new book

PM Karapetyan visits Armenia’s Kotayk province

Azerbaijan makes diversionary infiltration attempt, one Azeri serviceman captured

Kremlin does not rule out that Hungary can join Nord Stream and Turkish Stream gas pipelines

European Parliament to approve cancellation of visa regime for Georgian citizens

Soldier wounded in Karabakh and transported to Yerevan is getting well

Martin Schulz is against lifting sanctions from Russia

Poland to submit lawsuit against Russia to International Court in Hague

Freedom House: Armenia continues remaining in list of partly free states

Steinmeier: Germany continues working towards peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

Mills: U.S. has a new president, which means a period of changes and opportunities

Russian ambassador is summoned to Norwegian Foreign Ministry

Visit of Armenian MOD delegation to Iran continues

Ukraine accuses Russia of shooting down military plane

Iran FM: Relations with Armenia can become a model for the world

Armenia Deputy FM calls Azerbaijani FM’s statement over Karabakh cacophony

Armenia Defense Minister briefs Iran FM on situation in Karabakh conflict zone

EU plans to extend border control of Schengen zone countries for 3 months

US Ambassador: In 2016 USAID helped to open 650 jobs in Armenia

16 detained in special anti-terror raids in Germany

Mills: Serious crimes were committed in Yerevan’s Erebuni police station in 2016

Raisa Gorbachev’s limousine in Kazakhstan is sold for 14 million rubles

Armenia and Canada FMs exchange congratulations on 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations

US Ambassador: Becoming part of global initiative on transparent mining important for Armenia

Trump is most covered person in Russian media

Husband cuts off his wife's ears in Afghanistan

US Ambassador: Corruption threat to national security in Armenia evident after April clashes

US Ambassador: Elections in Armenia will be free if Government demonstrates political will

US Ambassador: Lack of Karabakh settlement holds back Armenia's potential

Kazakhstan President wishes to have his input in Karabakh conflict settlement

Number of suicides in Armenia reduced by 12% in 2016

Official: No serious incident took place during Moscow-Yerevan flight

Turkish figure of Armenian origin condemns Trump's immigration ban

US dollar rate, euro rate up by 3 drams

Iran confirms new missile test

EU aims to make 2017 a year of fight against corruption in Armenia

Armenia's population dropped by 0.4% in 2016

Armenia birth rate dropped by 2.7%

Woman threatens to blow up bridge in Sacramento

US Congress introduces resolution on use of military force against Iran

EU Ambassador: Trade part of EU-Armenia framework agreement will be very modest

Armenia to get 20-million euro loan from KfW bank