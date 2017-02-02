News
Newspaper: Armenian ex-PM’s enterprises to undergo inspections
11:09, 02.02.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan will share the fate of former leader of the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP), Gagik Tsarukyan in February 2015, Zhamanak newspaper reported.

“The decision to launch inspections at the enterprises belonging to Ambrahamyan was made after former PM terminated of his membership to the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA). As the acting prime minister Karen Karapetyan and the head of the State Revenue Committee Vardan Harutyunyan  are well aware  where Hovik Abrahamyan ‘is hiding’ his main profit, it was decided to start checks with the gas-filling stations,” Zhamanak noted.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
