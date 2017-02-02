Vice President Pence gives the oath of office to Rex Tillerson

Vice President Mike Pence gave the oath of office to Rex Tillerson, new U.S. Secretary of State who was confirmed by Senate on Wednesday.
Donald Trump expressed confidence that Tillerson’s unique skills will contribute to the work of State Department, adding it’s time “to bring a clear-eyed focus to foreign affairs”, CNN reported.
“All of us are better off when we act in concert and not conflict. There's rarely been conflict in the world like we see today. Very sad, ” Trump said.
Speaking during the ceremony Tillerson promised to represent the entire American nation.