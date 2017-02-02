News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Show news feed
Azerbaijan fires over 130 shots at night (PHOTO)
10:03, 02.02.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. –  The Azerbaijani side violated ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 20 times, from late Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired around 130 shots toward the Karabakh position-holders.

In addition to violation of ceasefire, the Azerbaijani side initiated a diversionary infiltration attempt at about 3:00 pm on Wednesday in the northern direction (Talish) of the contact line.

The vanguards units of the Defense Army continue to confidently the military task set before them and are ready to neutralize any attack. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Red Cross following reports in connection with captivated Azerbaijani serviceman
ICRC is ready to visit the captive as soon as possible..
 Stepanakert: Azerbaijani captive is absolutely safe
He said prisoner's relatives should not worry about his condition...
Azerbaijani armed forces violate ceasefire 15 times last night (PHOTO)
The NKR Defense Army vanguard units are in command of the operational situation...
 Azerbaijan intensively violated ceasefire in eastern and southern directions
Azerbaijani armed forces fired around 56 shots toward the Karabakh position-holders...
 Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijan moved to hospital ward
In his words, positive dynamics can be observed in the serviceman’s condition...
 Azerbaijan violates ceasefire 15 times at night (PHOTO)
The situation along the line of contact was relatively calm...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news