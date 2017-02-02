Azerbaijan fires over 130 shots at night (PHOTO)

STEPANAKERT. – The Azerbaijani side violated ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 20 times, from late Wednesday night to Thursday morning.
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired around 130 shots toward the Karabakh position-holders.
In addition to violation of ceasefire, the Azerbaijani side initiated a diversionary infiltration attempt at about 3:00 pm on Wednesday in the northern direction (Talish) of the contact line.
The vanguards units of the Defense Army continue to confidently the military task set before them and are ready to neutralize any attack.