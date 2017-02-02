News
PM: Ineffective managers must be held accountable
12:04, 02.02.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Ineffective managers of state enterprises must be held accountable, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said during cabinet meeting on Thursday.

According to him, companies with the state controlling stake (50% or more of shares) must draw up a business plan for 2017 in two weeks.

The business plan should be specify quarterly revenue plans for the sources, as well as the budget estimate on taxes, wages, material and financial costs, depreciation base. The committee on state property management has to consider the program within three weeks, and subsequently will submit its feasibility report during a month.

The PM said new management and evaluation system will be formed on the background of the report.  

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
