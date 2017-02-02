US Homeland Security secretary: US-Mexico border wall to be finished in two years

U.S. Homeland Security secretary, John Kelly said that the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall will be finished in two years, Fox News reported.
“The wall will be built where it's needed first, and then it will be filled in. That's the way I look at it. I really hope to have it done within the next two years,” the politician said.
He specified that this project initiated by the U.S. President Donald Trump is a part of the broader plan for securing the border.
The official of the White House explained that the construction of the wall will begin in a few months.