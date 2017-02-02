News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Show news feed
US Homeland Security secretary: US-Mexico border wall to be finished in two years
13:54, 02.02.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

U.S. Homeland Security secretary, John Kelly said that the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall will be finished in two years, Fox News reported.

“The wall will be built where it's needed first, and then it will be filled in. That's the way I look at it. I really hope to have it done within the next two years,” the politician said.

He specified that this project initiated by the U.S. President Donald Trump is a part of the broader plan for securing the border. 

The official of the White House explained that the construction of the wall will begin in a few months.  

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news