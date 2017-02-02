News
Stepanakert: Azerbaijani captive is absolutely safe
13:23, 02.02.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. -- The authorities of Azerbaijan “in the best traditions of Nazi policy” were quick to distance themselves from captivated compatriot, serviceman Elnur Huseynzade, spokesperson for Karabakh president Davit Babayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

His comment came in response to a hasty statement by Azerbaijani defense ministry dismissing the fact of a diversion infiltration attempt as well as involvement of the soldier.

“The captive is safe, even safer than at home in Azerbaijan where the authorities rushed to distance themselves from the soldier,” Babayan said, adding that behavior of the Azerbaijani authorities once again demonstrates fascist attitude towards their own citizens.

He said prisoner's relatives should not worry about his condition.

“We do not offend the prisoners, unlike Azerbaijan, and there are many examples,” Babayan noted.

“Periodic diversion attempts by Azerbaijan are a manifestation of the fascist policy. However, this policy, pursues a specific goal, in addition to the global anti-Armenian objectives. 2017 is a special year for the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. We will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the liberation of Shushi, Berdzor. Accordingly, in Azerbaijan they mark the 25th anniversary of the monstrous massacre in Khojaly which was organized by the Azerbaijani side itself. In addition, with the help of diversions Azerbaijan is trying to sow panic and to prevent large-scale rebuilding the village of Talish. It is strange that for many years Azerbaijani side is unable to understand the main features of the Karabakh people: we do not walk back,” he added.

Asked whether it is possible to exchange convict Elnur Huseynzade with the citizen of NKR Arsen Baghdasaryan, spokesperson said it is too early to ask questions. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
