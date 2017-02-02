News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Show news feed
Red Cross following reports in connection with captivated Azerbaijani serviceman
14:14, 02.02.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The International Committee of the Red Cross is attentively following the media reports, representative of the ICRC Yerevan office Eteri Musaelyan said in response to Armenian News-NEWS.am inquiry.

“According to its mandate, ICRC is ready to visit the captive as soon as possible to check conditions of detention, treatment and provide his with an opportunity to convey messages to his family,” she said.

Serviceman of Azerbaijani armed forces Elnur Huseynzade was captivated during a diversion infiltration attempt by the Azerbaijani side.

 

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Stepanakert: Azerbaijani captive is absolutely safe
He said prisoner's relatives should not worry about his condition...
Azerbaijan fires over 130 shots at night (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani armed forces fired around 130 shots toward the Karabakh position-holders...
 Azerbaijani armed forces violate ceasefire 15 times last night (PHOTO)
The NKR Defense Army vanguard units are in command of the operational situation...
 Azerbaijan intensively violated ceasefire in eastern and southern directions
Azerbaijani armed forces fired around 56 shots toward the Karabakh position-holders...
 Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijan moved to hospital ward
In his words, positive dynamics can be observed in the serviceman’s condition...
 Azerbaijan violates ceasefire 15 times at night (PHOTO)
The situation along the line of contact was relatively calm...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news