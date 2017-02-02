Red Cross following reports in connection with captivated Azerbaijani serviceman

YEREVAN. – The International Committee of the Red Cross is attentively following the media reports, representative of the ICRC Yerevan office Eteri Musaelyan said in response to Armenian News-NEWS.am inquiry.
“According to its mandate, ICRC is ready to visit the captive as soon as possible to check conditions of detention, treatment and provide his with an opportunity to convey messages to his family,” she said.
Serviceman of Azerbaijani armed forces Elnur Huseynzade was captivated during a diversion infiltration attempt by the Azerbaijani side.