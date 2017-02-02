Estonia’s president got tricked by swindler

Estonia’s president Kersti Kaljulaid has been tricked by swindler, who stole data of her credit card, RIA Novosti reported quoting Postimees.
“The office of the president received information on January 8 that the unknown swindler seized requisites of the credit card of the president of Estonia and purchased several goods in the American shop Ross Stores amounting to 2.8 thousand euro,” the source reported.
According to the newspaper, the office of the president reacted to an incident in time proving that the card user was in Estonia at the time of purchase. Transactions have been canceled, the amount from the card is returned.