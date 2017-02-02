News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Show news feed
Armenia to have trade attaché in Beijing
14:56, 02.02.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia will have permanent trade attaché in Beijing. The draft decision was adopted at the session of the government on Thursday.

The trade attaché will help to monitor the Chinese market, to make recommendations promoting exports and to establish business relations. Over $ 87 thousand will be allocated for the maintenance of the attaché in 2017.

According to the National Statistical Service of the Armenia, the trade turnover between Armenia and China made $454 million or 8.9% of the general foreign trade of Armenia in 2016. In comparison with 2015, the Armenian export has decreased from $165.3 million to $96.4 million. Import from China, on the contrary, has grown from $316.1 to $357.7 million.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar rate up against Armenian dram
The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no trading on Thursday...
Armenia and Switzerland to establish direct air communication
At the same time, the Premier underscored the need for intensifying the trade and economic relations...
 Armenia Minister of Economic Development and EU official discuss cooperation
Issues on the ongoing talks on the new framework agreement between Armenia and EU concerning trade and investments were discussed...
 PM urges law enforcers not to disturb business owners
In order to maintain favorable business environment...
 PM: Ineffective managers must be held accountable
he PM said new management and evaluation system will be formed...
 Official: No serious incident took place during Moscow-Yerevan flight
"UTair airline doesn’t carry out flights to Yerevan from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport..."
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news