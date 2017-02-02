Armenia to have trade attaché in Beijing

YEREVAN. – Armenia will have permanent trade attaché in Beijing. The draft decision was adopted at the session of the government on Thursday.
The trade attaché will help to monitor the Chinese market, to make recommendations promoting exports and to establish business relations. Over $ 87 thousand will be allocated for the maintenance of the attaché in 2017.
According to the National Statistical Service of the Armenia, the trade turnover between Armenia and China made $454 million or 8.9% of the general foreign trade of Armenia in 2016. In comparison with 2015, the Armenian export has decreased from $165.3 million to $96.4 million. Import from China, on the contrary, has grown from $316.1 to $357.7 million.