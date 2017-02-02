News
Armenia Minister of Economic Development and EU official discuss cooperation
15:43, 02.02.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, Suren Karayan, on Thursday received the Director of the EU Department for Russia, Eastern Partnership, the regional cooperation with Central Asia and the OSCE countries, Luke Devis.  

Issues on the ongoing talks on the new framework agreement between Armenia and EU concerning trade and investments were discussed at the meeting, the press-service of the Ministry informed Armenian News – NEWS.am. The arrangements reached during the meeting held two weeks ago were also touched on.

Apart from this, discussions were held with the Director General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Christian Danielsson, who arrived in Yerevan on Thursday. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
