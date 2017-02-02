News
World Bank chooses Armenian stratup to implement its project
16:51, 02.02.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – At the beginning of this year, a business cooperation between the World Bank and Fambox, a startup operating in Gyumri Technology Center, has been established. For the first time in Armenia, the project will be implemented based on Marklogic database technologies.

The cooperation was an occasion for the World Bank representatives to pay a visit to GTC in August 2016. After having been presented the technological descriptions of the required solutions, the Washington office of the World Bank assigned the accomplishment of the task to the startup.

“The choice of Fambox was not coincidental. The technological skills of the company completely met the requirements presented. The implementation of Marklogic technologies was a totally new challenge in Armenia. The trial project for the Bank was executed at a high level followed by the registration of the company as a partner of the World Bank. As a result, the startup received a contract with a duration of six months at an absolutely competitive price”, GTC manager AmalyaYeghoyan noted.

During the implementation of the program, besides the main specialists, an addition of five developers at a beginner’s level in Gyumri will become more experienced in implementing the newest technologies. It’s a good opportunity to gain international recognition for Fambox and GTC in the sphere of Marklogic as well as new business opportunities and famous clients like the World Bank.

As AmalyaYeghoyan added, GTC is rapidly becoming more experienced and is grasping the attention of the clients more and more. Especially during the recent years they’re in constant negotiations with both Armenian and foreign clients.

