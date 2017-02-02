Lukashenko declares himself chief inspector of Belarusians’ rights

Chief Inspector for human rights should be the president of the country, BELTA reported quoting President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.
In this regard, the head of the state noted that Belarus has often been required to introduce the post of ombudsman, who will monitor the observance of human rights.
“Though, we have no ombudsman, I always say: human rights - the right for worthy life, for work, education, health care, obtaining information, freedom of media, freedom of speech and so on will be observed only if the president is the chief inspector respecting human rights, and you all should support me,” Alexander Lukashenko stated.