Official: Armenia is becoming more attractive for investors and tourists from Kuwait

Armenia is becoming more attractive for investors and tourists from Kuwait.
Assistant Foreign Minister of Kuwait on European Affairs, Waleed Al-Khubaiz, said the aforementioned at the meeting with Armenian Ambassador Manvel Badeyan on Thursday.
According to Mr Al-Khubaiz, the deepening of dynamically developing relations between the two countries promises great future, the press-service of the Armenian MFA informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
Ambassador Badeyan, for his part, underscored the importance of cancelling the visa regime between the countries and establishing direct air communication. He also touched on the strengthening of cooperation in the sphere of technologies, entrepreneurship and culture.
Apart from this, the sides stressed the importance of visa cancellation, expansion of legal framework, as well as development of ties in the sphere of tourism, education and culture.