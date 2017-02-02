Armenia soldier wounded by accidental shot to undergo treatment in Germany

YEREVAN. - Armenian serviceman Mher Petrosyan, who was wounded by an accidental shot, will leave for Germany in late February to continue the second stage of his treatment, which has been organized at the expense of the Armenian Government ($26 million AMD)
Mher’s parents told Armenian News – NEWS.am that an operation is planned.
Mher Petrosyan was wounded on 14 January 2016 as a result of an accidental shot. His fellow serviceman, Tigran Balasanyan, fired a shot in Petrosyan’s direction in joke, thinking that the gun was put on safe. Consequently, Petrosyan suffered a perforating wound in his head. Balasanyan was sentenced to 2,5 years in prison.