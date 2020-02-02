Dollar rate up against Armenian dram

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 485.91/$1 in Armenia on Thursday, a AMD 0.06 decrease from Monday.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 525.51 (up by AMD 1.34), that of one British pound was AMD 616.91 (up by AMD 4.34), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.15 (up by 0.09 AMD).

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 274.95, AMD 18,803.15 and AMD 15,528.63, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no trading on Thursday.