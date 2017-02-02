Trump: U.S. gives Iran a life-line in form of Iran Deal

The US nuclear deal has saved Iran, said the US president Donald Trump, reports RIA Novosti. Earlier, Trump called the deal signed with Iran, as the worst agreements ever made.
" Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion, "wrote Trump on Twitter. " Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile. Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them!" "Trump said in his statement.