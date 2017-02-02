Armenian delegation visits Hiroshima and Kyoto

YEREVAN. – The delegation of Armenian parliament headed by speaker Galust Sahakyan visited Hiroshima.
The delegation was received by Mayor Kazumi Matsui. The official thanked the Armenian delegation for visiting Hiroshima and assured that cooperation between Yerevan and Hiroshima is at the proper level. Mr. Matsui noted that he is ready to further deepen cooperation especially with Yerevan’s involvement in “Mayors for the Sake of the World” organization. He expressed hope that that other cities of Armenia will also become members of the organization.
“We are impressed by the achievements of Japan over the years thanks to the development of an effective strategy,” Galust Sahakyan said.
The delegation also visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and honored memory of the innocent victims at the memorial.
The lawmakers also visited the city of Kyoto.