Barack Obama's daughter is intern for $9 per hour in Hollywood

The daughter of the former US President Barack Obama works as an intern in Hollywood for 9 dollars per hour, reports TMZ. According to the source, Malia Obama is doing her internship at the Weinstein Company. Her responsibilities are to choose scripts for the management of one of Hollywood's most famous companies.
Weinstein receives a large number of scripts from famous and unknown screenwriters. Among the films the company released are The King's Speech, Actor, Shakespeare in Love, Django Unchained, and Intelligent Will Hunting.