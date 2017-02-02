President and judges of Armenia’s Constitutional Court to no longer be appointed for life

YEREVAN. - The the President and judges of the Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia will cease to be appointed for life, as per the amendments to the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On Constitutional Court,” which was approved at the Government session on Thursday.
The amendments were proposed by the Government, in compliance with the new edition of the Constitution adopted in December 2015.
Thus, according to the amendments, the CC President may be appointed only once for a period of six years without the right of being re-appointed. The same requirement relates to the judges. The CC President is appointed by judges, while the latter—by the parliament.
So far the CC members have been appointed for life as a guarantee of their independence from the acting authorities. It is again mentioned that the CC President shall not join any political party or in any way engage in political activity.