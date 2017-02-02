Erdogan interrupts Merkel at joint press conference

There have been registered a remarkable incident at a joint press conference of the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan. As the Turkish CNNturk reports, Angela Merkel in her speech at a press conference in the presidential palace in Ankara used the word "Islamist terrorism", which Erdogan did not like.
The Turkish President interrupted Merkel and said: "I want to do a clarification, because our people are saddened, when they hear the term ‘Islamist terrorism.’ Please do not use that phrase, since Islam and terrorism have nothing to do with each other."
Merkel replied to Erdogan. "Religious freedom is very important for me, and it makes a part of democracy. We do everything in Germany for Muslims to freely practice their religion. But there is a difference between ‘Islamist’ and ‘Islamic.’”