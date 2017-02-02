News
Friday
February 03
News
Friday
February 03
ՀայEngРусTür
69% of French think that Francois Fillon should withdraw from race
21:06, 02.02.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

69% of French think, that the presidential candidate Francois Fillon from the Republicans should withdraw from the presidential campaign, after his wife’s scandal over her fictitious position. The results of the public poll are introduced by the Harris Institute for Public Opinion, reports RFI.

The founding of the survey shows, that even 42 percent of the supporters of Republicans prefer another candidate from the Republicans. There are disagreements within the party as well. Republicans Philip Gosselin and George Fenech urged to cancel the party’s primaries, where Fillon had a victory, and called Alain Juppe to lead the campaign. The latest, has repeatedly declared, that he had no intention to run for the Republicans.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
