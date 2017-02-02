News
Iran’s response will depend on Trump’s position
20:41, 02.02.2017
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran will respond depending on the position of the US President Donald Trump, stated the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, reports IRNA.

According to him, Trump's position concerning Iran's nuclear agreement is not yet clear. "Currently, the international community acts in accordance with the agreement on Iran's nuclear program and against Trump’s pre-election promises about US withdrawal from that agreement," said Araghchi.

He said, that Iran will take all the necessary measures to respond to any US action against Iran's nuclear deal. "Now we are waiting for Trump's position. We will respond depending on the position of the new US administration," said Araghchi.

