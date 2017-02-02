News
Armenia PM, Iran Ambassador discuss cooperation (PHOTO)
19:02, 02.02.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on Thursday received the Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Seyed Kazem Sadjadi.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues on the Armenian-Iranian relations, underscoring the importance of their further development and expansion.

They also expressed conviction that the creation of a free trade zone in Meghri and the plans for opening the“Halal” food office in Armenia will significantly contribute to this.

Apart from this, the Armenian Premier and Iranian Ambassador referred to the process of joint investment programs and a number of issues aimed at the further expansion of cooperation in the sphere of energy, agriculture, tourism, air transportations, information technologies, etc.

They also underscored the interest in developing and further deepening of multilateral ties. 

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
