Official: EU and Armenia have great potential for cooperation

YEREVAN. - The European Union and Armenia have great potential for cooperation.

Director General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Christian Danielsson, said the aforementioned on Thursday while giving a lecture at Matendaran Institute of Ancient Manuscripts in Yerevan.

To the question as to whether Armenia can become a unique case for combing different ways of integration, being an EAEU member-country and intending to sign a framework agreement with the EU, Mr Danielsson noted that Armenia chooses its path on its own, regardless of whether this is the EAEU or not.

Referring to the relations with EU, he noted that Armenia and EU are currently holding talks. According to the Director General, there are a certain number of spheres, where they could develop cooperation.

He also added that Armenia is a reliable and effective partner for the EU.