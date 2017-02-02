News
US police suppress riot in Smyrna prison
21:28, 02.02.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The police managed to release and send to the hospital the last person, who had been taken hostage in Smyrna prison. Another hostage was found dead in the prison, reports BBC.

A day before American prisoners organized a riot in the city of Smyrna and took four prison guards hostages. Later, they released two of them. 

One of the hostages contacted a local reporter and told about the reason of the riot. "Donald Trump. Everything that he did. All the things that he’s doing now. We know that the institution is going to change for the worse, “ he said. 

Smyrna prison is the largest correctional institution of Delaware. It has death rows. The prison carries out executions as well.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
