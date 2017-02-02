US authorities ease sanctions against Russian FSB

US authorities have eased sanctions against the Russian Federal Security Service. It proceeds from General License Number 1, issued by the US Federal Treasury, reports Kommersant.
According to the document, “all transactions and activities” of the FSB, which had been banned by the US President’s 1 April, 2016 2015 and December 28 decrees, are now allowed. Some exceptions are maintained.
As reported earlier, the new sanctions against Russia were imposed by the 44th US President Barack Obama in December, just before he left his office. In his last press conference, Obama said, that the reason for imposing sanctions against Russia are Russia’s violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity.